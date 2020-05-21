Maha: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Chandrapur; tally rises to 12

Chandrapur: Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandrapur on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the Maharashtra district to 12, an official said.

The new patients included four labourers who returned to Chandrapur on Tuesday after working at an industrial area at Malegaon in Nashik, district Collector Dr Kunal Khemnar said in a release.

After the labourers reached Chandrapur, they were kept at an institutional quarantine facility and their samples were sent for tests which came out positive on Thursday, he said.

Besides, five others who tested positive included a couple who came here from Pune, and three persons who travelled to Chandrapur from Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad.

All of them were lodged at the civil hospital here after they entered the district, the collector said.

The nine patients had not come in contact with anyone in the district, he said, and urged the public not to panic.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 12, he said.

Out of the total patients, one was earlier discharged after recovery. Hence, the number of active cases in the district is 11.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.