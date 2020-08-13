Maha: One killed after bus, van collide, catch fire

Palghar: One person was killed when a state transport bus collided with a van and both the vehicles caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Some passengers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus also received injuries, they said, adding the exact number of those hurt was not yet known.

The accident took place at Dekhale village under Manor police station limits around 3.30 pm when the bus proceeding towards Gujarat apparently went out of its lane and collided head-on with the van going towards Mumbai, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

After the collision, both the vehicles caught fire, the official said.

The van driver was charred to death, he said, adding that some bus passengers received injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were yet to be identified and the body was sent for postmortem, he added.

Police, fire, and district disaster control officials rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations.

