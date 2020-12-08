Maha: One killed, another injured in bike accident

Thane: A 35-year-old woman was killed and a man injured when a BEST bus allegedly hit their motorcycle on the Eastern Express Highway here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The duo was proceeding on the highway when the BEST bus hit the two-wheeler, knocking them down, an official from the Naupada police said.

Samiksha Sachin Parab, a Diva resident, died on the spot, while the motorcyclist Pramod Balkrishna Saim was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against bus driver Anil Thorat (45), who was arrested, inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar of Naupada police station said.

Source: PTI