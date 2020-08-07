Maha: Palghar man live-streams suicide on Facebook

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 7th August 2020 12:55 pm IST
Palghar:  A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and streamed the action live on social media in Jawhar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The man, Navnath Bhange, a resident of Wada taluka, was employed at an eatery and stayed in his employer’s house with other colleagues, inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Bhange locked himself in his room during a break from work and allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged himself from the ceiling even as his colleagues pleaded with him not to take the extreme step, he said.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

Source: PTI
