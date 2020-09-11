Maha: Palghar woman dies of snakebite

Thane: A 45-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Sangeeta Suresh Gathal was attacked by a snake while she was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The victim’s family killed the snake and rushed her to a hospital in Bhiwandi where she died within a few hours of treatment, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Source: PTI