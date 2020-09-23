Maha Police reports 253 new COVID infections among its personnel

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 23rd September 2020 3:20 pm IST
Mumbai: As many as 253 personnel of MaharashtraPolice tested positive for COVID-19 while five of them succumbed to the infectious disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the State’s force touched 21,827, including 3,435 active cases. So far 18,158 personnel have recovered, while 234 have died, the MaharashtraPolice said in a statement.

As far as actions related to violation of Covid-19 guidelines are concerned, MaharashtraPolice has so far registered 2,67,044 cases under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

Also, 895 people have been arrested so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in 360 cases of assault on policemen.

Besides, MaharashtraPolice has imposed fines worth Rs 26,41,82,564 for violations of COVID-19 guidelines. 

