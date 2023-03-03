Maha: Privileges Committee set up after Raut’s thieves jibe meets for first time

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: The newly-constituted 28-member Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Assembly met for the first time on Friday under the chairmanship of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Kul.

The committee was set up by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday under Kul amid uproar over Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) “chor-mandal” (council of thieves).

However, Raut’s issue did not figure in the meeting, senior Congress MLA and committee member Nitin Raut told PTI.

“The issue is not on the agenda of the committee as of now. Speaker Rahul Narvekar will announce on March 8 if the notice will be sent to the committee. The next meeting of the privileges committee will be on March 9,” he said.

