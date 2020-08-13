Maha scales new high with 400-plus Covid deaths, cases above 11K (Roundup)

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 death toll crossed the 400 mark on Thursday while new cases again shot above the 11,000 mark, health officials said.

The state registered 413 Covid deaths – surpassing the 390 fatalities reported on August 9, along with 11,813 new cases.

The state death toll has now shot up to 19,063, while the total number of cases went up to 560,126 – both highest in the country.

According to Thursday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 3 minutes and 492 new cases every hour.

The state recovery rate dropped from 69.64 per cent to 69.08 per cent on Thursday, while the mortality rate stood stable at 3.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,115 recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 390,958 – considerably higher than the 149,798 active cases currently.

Of the fresh fatalities, Pune again topped with 92 deaths, followed by 65 fatalities in Thane and 48 in Mumbai.

There were also 36 deaths in Kolhapur, 20 in Satara, 15 each in Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Nagpur, 12 in Palghar, 11 in Latur, 10 in Sangli, nine in Osmanabad, eight in Ahmednagar, six in Solapur, five in Dhule, four in Nanded, threee each in Parbhani and Beed, 2 each in Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Gondiya, and one each in Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Washim and Chandrapur.

Mumbai’s toll has now increased to 6,991 and the number of cases increased by 1,200 to 127,556.

The MMR (Thane division) has seen the toll shooting up by the highest – 140 – to reach 11,201 deaths, while fresh 3,395 new cases took its total to 278,969.

Pune district cases have reached 122,020 with the death toll increasing to 2,957, while Thane district has 109,703 cases with 3,190 fatalities.

With 118 more fatalities, the Pune division’s death toll reached 3,774 and the case tally zoomed up with 3,034 new cases to 141,727.

Nashik division has recorded 1,597 fatalities and 56,891 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 730 deaths and 22,569 cases, Kolhapur division with 583 fatalities and 20,419 cases, Latur division with 435 fatalities and 13,591 cases, Akola division with 351 fatalities and 11,327 cases, and Nagpur division with 334 deaths and 14,047 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 10,25,660, while those in institutional quarantine increased to 36,450.

Source: IANS

