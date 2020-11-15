Maha: Spurned lover attacks woman’s house with stones

Syed AzamPublished: 15th November 2020 1:41 pm IST

Thane: A 22-year-old man pelted stones at the house of a woman in Maharashtra’s Thane district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of Kalher village, went to the woman’s house in neighbouring Kasheli village on Friday evening and started abusing her family members, an official from Narpoli police station said.

He allegedly hit the woman’s brother and later went to the terrace of the opposite house from where he hurled stones at her residence, damaging its window panes, he said.

The window glass splinters hit the woman’s mother, who lodged a police complaint, the official said.

READ:  Rohit is a calm captain and a gentleman: Hussain

A case has been registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 504(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The accused has not yet been arrested, the official said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamPublished: 15th November 2020 1:41 pm IST
Back to top button