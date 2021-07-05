Maha: Teen ‘boy’ picked up by cops turns out to be runaway girl

Thane: A teen “boy” who was brought to a police station in Bhiwandi in Thane district on suspicion of being a vagrant much to the surprise of the personnel there turned out to be a girl who preferred to cross dress in this manner to avoid harassment from anti socials, an official said on Monday.

Sub Inspector Deep Bhavar of Shanti Nagar police station said the teen, who at first gave “his” name as Sameer Shaikh, later admitted she was Maya, who had left her Hadapsar home due to financial difficulties amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions to look for a job.

“She first landed in Mumbai and then made her way to Bhiwandi. She has told us she hit upon this idea to avoid harassment from anti socials etc. A missing person complaint was filed in Hadapsar following her disappearance some eight months ago,” Bhavar said.

He added that the girl has been reunited with her parents.