Maha: Thane COVID-19 tally crosses 1.46 lakh

Thane: The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane has gone up to 1,46,102 after detection of 1,930 new cases in the Maharashtra district, officials said on Monday.

Besides, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the district has risen to 3,921 as 28 more people succumbed to the disease on Sunday, they said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, Kalyan town has so far reported more than 35,000 cases, while there have been over 30,000 cases each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, a district official said.

On Sunday, Kalyan reported 549 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-368 and Thane city-347. The remaining cases were reported from other parts of the district, he said.

As of now, there are 17,784 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,24,397 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 85.14 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.68 per cent, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 29,392 COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths due to the disease, another official said.

Currently, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Palghar is 1.97 per cent, district civil surgeon Dr Kanchan Vanere said.

To bring this below one per cent, the district administration has requested the state government to provide an additional team of doctors to assist the dedicated COVID-19 health centres, she said.

The district is taking various steps, including contact tracing, to bring down the death rate, she said.

After a review of the COVID-19 situation in Palghar, Collector Dr Manik Gurusal said there are 66 containment zones in the district where relaxations will not be available in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Source: PTI