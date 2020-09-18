Maha: Three held for theft of jewellery, cash

Thane: Three persons, including a jeweller, were arrested in connection with a theft of valuables worth Rs 2.77 lakh from a house at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident of theft had taken in September last year, DCP (zone II- Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

“The accused had stolen jewellery, cash and other items collectively worth Rs 2.77 lakh from the house,” he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed one Aniket Kadam (21) on Thursday, whose interrogation led to the arrest of jeweller Bansilal Kothari (49), who had purchased the stolen goods, the official said.

Later, the police also arrested one Devilal Nai (42).

Stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.62 lakh has been recovered, the official said.

