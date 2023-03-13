Maha: Top Thackeray aide Subhash Desai’s son joins Shinde’s party

Mumbai: In a big jolt to the Shiv Sena-UBT, party leader Subhash Desai’s son Bhushan Desai on Monday joined the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Soon afterward, Desai, a close confidante of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and his son and former CM Uddhav Thackeray and the family for over five decades, expressed anguish over his son’s move to join the Shiv Sena, and asserted how “he (Bhushan) has nothing to do with either politics or Shiv Sena”.

“This is very painful news for me. His (Bhushan) joining any party will not have any impact on the Shiv Sena-UBT. My loyalty to the ‘Matoshri’ will not be shaken. At this age, I cannot say much, but henceforth I shall continue my work along with many Shiv Sainiks till complete justice is done and the party regains its past glory,” Desai, also served as a minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was toppled by Shinde after the rebellion in June 2022, said.

Shinde and other Sena leaders welcomed Bhushan Desai to the party fold at a function this evening.

On his entry to the Sena, Bhushan Desai told media persons that he was “impressed by the functioning style of CM Shinde” and claimed that after discussing it with his father, he decided to join the party.

“I had made up my mind to join the Shiv Sena which runs on the ideals of the late Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray I shall take up whatever responsibility the party gives me,” he said.

Shinde and other senior leaders lauded Bhushan Desai for his move, offering him a party flag and other symbols marking his entry to the Shiv Sena.