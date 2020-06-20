Maha: Tribals from Palghar to work at COVID-19 hospitals

By Qayam Updated: June 20, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Coronavirus-COVID-19

Palghar: As many as 30 tribals from Maharashtra’s Palghar district will work in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, an official said on Saturday.

At least 30 tribal volunteers, including six women, who are part of an NGO, have undergone basic training in nursing and will serve at different hospitals amid the pandemic, the official said.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the volunteers will work at Golden Park Hospital at Vasai town in the district and civic-run Indira Gandhi Hospital at Mira- Bhayandar city of the neighbouring Thane district.

Source: PTI
