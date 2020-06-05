Maha: Two found dead inside a water tank in Mira Road

Thane: Two persons were found dead inside the water tank of a restaurant at Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The deaths came to light late on Thursday night when the restaurant owner contacted the police, stating that he was unable to get in touch with two of his employees, manager Harish Shetty (42) and waiter N Pandit (58), an official said.

The complainant said he had allegedly received an anonymous call that the duo, who lived in the restaurant premises, had been killed, he said.

A police team was despatched at the restaurant and on searching the premises, two bodies were found in the underground water tank, the official said.

There were injury marks on the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, public relations officer Tukaram Tatkar said.

Source: PTI

