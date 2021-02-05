Maha: Two held for extortion in Raigad district

Alibaug: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from a farmer in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Friday.

The local crime branch of Raigad police on Wednesday evening nabbed Rajan Patil and Bhiva Pawar, both teachers at a local school, for allegedly threatening a farmer and extorting Rs 2 lakh from him, an official said.

According to the police, the duo had allegedly gotten information that Ramesh Shetty, who owns 28 acres of land in Shilim village, had availed of funds under government schemes for fish farming.

The accused threatened Shetty that they would reveal that he had not been carrying out fish farming on his land and demanded Rs 2 lakh for not divulging this information, the official said.

An offence has been registered against the duo at Goregaon (Raigad) police station under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant sections of the IPC.