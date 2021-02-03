Maha: Two policemen get 4 years RI for accepting bribe

Palghar: A special court in Vasai of Maharashtra on Wednesday sentenced two policemen to four years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe.

In his order, special judge Sudhir Deshpande convicted Sanjay Deshmukh (36) and Babasaheb Borkar (40) for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and also fined them Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Additional public prosecutor Jayprakash Patil informed the court that the complainant was driving his trailer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from Hazira towards Pune laden with a consignment of steel.

On May 29, 2009 when the trailer was passing through Chinchoti Naka it rammed into another vehicle, following which the driver approached the police at the checkpost in Vasai to lodge a complaint.

The accused then demanded of Rs 4,000 to register the case and provide a copy of the FIR, and the aggrieved driver to approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The accused were caught by the ACB while accepting the bribe amount in June, 2009, it was stated.