Maha: Unsuccessful attempt to break open bank ATM in Dombivali

Thane: Unidentified persons tried to break open an ATM of a nationalised bank in Dombivali East area of Thane district amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak but the attempt was unsuccessful, police said on Sunday.

The Punjab National Bank ATM, situated near Pendrakar College, was however heavily damaged in the robbery attempt that took place on Saturday, said a Manpada police station official.

“The branch was closed from 5pm on April 30 to 10am on May 2. It was during this time that the robbery attempt took place. A case under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) 427 (causing mischief) among others of the IPC has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added.

Source: PTI

