Maha: Woman with COVID-19 delivers baby

Thane: A 35-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The woman tested positive for the disease in the 36th week of her pregnancy and her treatment and delivery plans had to be chalked out meticulously by a multi-disciplinary COVID task force team at the private hospital, they said.

“The patient was given treatment as per the health ministry guidelines and she responded well to it, Dr Farah Ingale, from the department of internal medicine at Vashi- based Hiranandani Hospital, said.

Later, a team of doctors took a unanimous decision to proceed with Cesarean Section delivery and the woman gave birth to a health baby girl, weighing three kg, on May 8, Dr Manjiri Mehta from the department of gynecology and obstetrics said.

“The mother and the baby were kept in a separate area post delivery so that we could closely monitor them. The COVID task force along with the gynecology and pediatrics team counselled the family about post-natal care and home quarantine as per the guidelines, Dr Kumar Salvi from the pediatrics department said.

Post the delivery, samples of both the mother and child were sent for tests which came out negative for coronavirus and they were discharged on Tuesday, the hospital authorities said in a release.

Source: PTI

