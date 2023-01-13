Maha: Woman stranded in Oman due to agent’s handiwork brought back to India

Palghar: A woman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district who was stuck in Oman as her passport and visa were allegedly confiscated by an agent has been brought back to the country and reunited with her kin, a police official said on Friday.

The woman had gone to Muscat in Oman on August 25 last year to work as a domestic help but wanted to return as she did not like the job, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad said.

“Her passport and visa was in the custody of an agent. A probe began after the woman’s mother filed a complaint with Vasai police on January 4. We were told the 30-year-old woman was stranded at the airport there for the past three days,” the DCP said.

“The special branch of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police contacted the victim and the Indian Embassy in Muscat, which cleared the hurdles and ensured she returned to India,” he added.