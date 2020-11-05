Maha woman’s eyes damaged while fighting molestor

Pune (Maharashtra), Nov 5 : In a shocking incident, a woman fighting off a molester, sustained severe injuries to her eyes, sparking concerns in political circles, police said here on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the 37-year-old farm labourer went to answer a nature’s call outside Navhare village in Shirur tehsil of Pune, late on Tuesday night.

As she stepped out of her dwelling an unidentified man lunged at her and attempted to molest her taking advantage of the dark hour.

When she strongly resisted, the attacker bludgeoned her face with a stone and seriously damaged her eyes, before escaping from there, said the police,

She was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital in Pune city even as the incident sparked a furore in political circles and the Shirur Police which lodged her complaint later detained one suspect.

The Maharashtra government has directed the Pune Rural Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice on priority to the victim.

Expressing concern, senior Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said: “In the heinous attack, the woman’s eyes are damaged. She continues to be in a critical condition in the hospital.”

“I have spoken with Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh to personally monitor the probe, fast trace the probe and the case and ensure the accused does not get bail, besides ensuring stringent punishment,” Gorhe said late on Thursday.

Besides, Marathi actor and NCP MP from Shirur Amol Kolhe and Baramati MP Supriya Sule also spoke with Deshmukh and urged him to expedite the probe.

State Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party Women’s Wing Vice-President Chitra Wagh termed it as a “very serious matter” and urged the police to immediately nab the culprit.

“Even brutal is not strong enough to describe such an assault. Who will take responsibility. Shocking that such a thing has happened in Pune and the victim may have lost her vision due to this,” said Wagh.

