Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 12:31 pm IST
Lucknow, Aug 13 : Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mahant is in Mathura where he had gone for the Janamashtami celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to take proper care of the seer.

Adityanath has also spoken to medical experts and the Mahant is likely to be shifted to Medanta hospital later in the day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

