‘Maharaja’: Junaid Khan’s period drama is based on Maharaj Libel case

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan‘s son Junaid Khan is in headlines ever since the news of his Bollywood debut started doing rounds on the internet. Reportedly, Junaid is making his debut in a period drama to be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who had helmed Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film starring Junaid Khan in the lead role has been tentatively titled as Maharaja.

Earlier, there were also reports which suggested about Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey playing the female lead in Junaid’s debut film. Apart from Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in Maharaja who is already making her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As per reports, actor Jaideep Ahlawat who shot to fame with his performance in the Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok has also been cast in the film. Reports further state that Ahlawat will be playing a religious leader named Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj who has been accused of sexual liaisons with his female devotees.

More about Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaja

Maharaja starring Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh in the lead role is likely to go on floors in February 2021 and the makers are currently setting up the project in Madh Island, Mumbai.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the period drama is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case in which the Maharaj filed a case against a journalist and reformer Karsandas Mulji for writing an article questioning the values of a Hindu sect called the Vallabhacharya Sampradaya which the Maharaj was a part of. Junaid Khan will be reportedly seen essaying the role of Mulji in the film.