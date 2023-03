Maharashtra AAP vice-president Harisingh Rathore joins BRS

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Maharashtra state vice-president Haribhau Rathore joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday.

Telangana chief minister and BRS party president K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Rathore, a senior politician and former member of parliament, into the party.

BRS is gaining momentum in Maharashtra as senior political leaders of Maharashtra join the party.

Chandrapur Zilla Parishad former vice-chairman Sandeep Karape, Gond Pipri Nagar Sevak, BJP taluka president Baban Nicode, Shiv Sena taluka coordinator Feroze Khan, BJP leader Shailesh Singh Baise have also joined the BRS.