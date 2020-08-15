Maharashtra airport eases quarantine norms for Int’l passengers

MUMBAI: The ministry of civil aviation and the Maharashtra government eased the quarantine norms framed to prevent transmission of covid-19 in the state.

Some international passengers arriving at the airport can now skip the compulsory institutional quarantine, CSMIA said. The move is aimed at reducing the stress for passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and reduce the time taken by them to leave the airport.

“Concessions on quarantine regulations have been made for international passengers travelling because of an emergency and those who have undertaken an RT-PCR test within 96 hours of their journey. The initiative enables arriving passengers to fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel to be exempt from institutional quarantine,” said CSMIA.

Self-declaration form

According to the state government’s directives, all inbound international passengers have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

However, passengers can now skip the institutional quarantine by filling in the self-declaration form 72 hours before their journey. Passengers will have to upload proof of the negative RT-PCR test undertaken within 96 hours of the journey.

“In the event of any emergency such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and people with children below 10 years of age, home quarantine of 14 days will be considered legally sufficient,” said CSMIA. Moreover, CSMIA, along with the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team, has created a green channel for all arriving passengers who have filled the applications on the online portal.

In the absence of an emergency or timely submission of the negative RT-PCR test on the portal, passengers will be subjected to the mandatory two-stage quarantine, the Live Mint reported.

All domestic and international passengers will still have to undergo thermal screening at the airport, CSMIA said.

Domestic passenegers

All domestic passengers arriving at CSMIA will have to observe a 14-day home quarantine. A stamp will be placed on the left hand of the passenger by state-appointed officials.

Travellers intending to leave the city within seven days can produce their travel ticket confirming their return or onward journey to be exempted from home quarantine.