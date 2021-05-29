Maharashtra: Alleged eve-teaser killed in fight

Nagpur: An 18-year-old man was allegedly killed in Pachpaoli area here in Maharashtra by four persons following an altercation over eve-teasing, police said on Saturday, adding the accused have been arrested.

The victim Kapil Bain (18) was attacked by Umesh Chikate (34), his nephew Swapnil alias Golu Chikate (28), and Vivek Sahare (30) and his brother Avinash Sahare (28), all residents of Lashkaribagh, on late Friday night.

Bain used to harass Umesh Chikate’s niece which led to the fight, an official said.

On Friday night, Bain was attacked by the four accused with a boulder some distance away from the house of Umesh Chhikate, he said.

A case of murder has been registered by Pachpaoli police.