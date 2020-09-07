Maharashtra Assembly session commences

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 7th September 2020 1:38 pm IST
Maharashtra Assembly session commences

Mumbai: The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on Monday.

All necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed while conducting the Assembly session.

Seven VIPs tested positive for coronavirus after ministers and staff members were tested for COVID-19 before the commencement of the session, according to Dr TP Lahane, Director of Medical Education and Research Mumbai.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal presided over House proceedings since Speaker Nana Patole had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Various arrangements have also been made inside the Assembly including the installation of sanitizer machines, UV Scan at the entrance, etc.

The session today began with a condolence motion.

Source: ANI
READ:  Over 23,000 idols immersed in Thane during Ganesh Chaturthi
Categories
Mumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close