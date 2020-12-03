Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths again rise, infections drop (Roundup)

Mumbai, Dec 3 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths again rose to remain past the 100-mark while the number of new and active patients declined, health authorities said on Thursday.

The state reported 115 deaths, taking up its fatalities to 47,472, while the new infections again shot past the 5,000-mark, at 5,182, to take the tally to 18,37,358.

While 10 of the state’s 36 districts reported fatalities, and all reported new infections, the bulk of deaths came from the Mumbai-Pune regions.

The state recovery rate dropped from 92.52 per cent to 92.07 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 2.58 per cent.

Another chunk of 8,066 fully-recovered patients returned home, taking the total number discharged to 17,03,274, against the 85,535 active cases.

Of the new deaths, Mumbai again led the state with 18 fatalities, while there were 13 deaths in Pune, nine in Nagpur, eight in Solapur, seven in Parbhani, six each in Nashik and Yavatmal, four each in Wardha and Bhandara, five each in Thane, Satara, Aurangabad, and Latur, three each in Palghar and Amravati, two each in Raigad, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, and Beed, and one each in Jalgaon, Sangli, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded and Chandrapur.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for over a month now, Mumbai’s new deaths took its toll to 10,931, while new cases remained below the 1,000-mark at 878, taking up the tally to 283,696.

Mumbai circle (MMR) recorded 28 new deaths, taking the toll to 18,602, while with another spike of 1,742 new infectees, the total cases stood at 635,205.

Pune circle recorded 26 fatalities, taking the toll up to 10,866, while the daily infections increased by 1,130 to 459,048 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 548,137, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 5,939.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.