Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths, new cases spike again

Mumbai, Oct 20 : After a low for two days, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and new cases again shot up though the state’s fatality rate remained stable, health officials said here on Tuesday,

The state witnessed 213 more deaths – nearly half compared with the peak of 515 (September 15) — taking the states’ death toll to 42,453.

A total of 8,151 new cases – almost one third compared with a single-day peak tally of 24,886 (Sep 11) — increased Maharashtra’s total tally to 16,09,516 cases.

In another positive development, its recovery rate continued to remain high but dropped from Monday’s 86.48 per cent to 86.05 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate remained stable at 2.64 per cent.

Simultaneously, 7,429 recovered patients returned home, taking total discharged patients to 13,92,308 — much higher than 174,265 active cases currently in the state.

As per Tuesday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 6.7 minutes and 340 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the 213 deaths, 58 fatalities were in Pune, 45 in Mumbai, 13 in Nagpur, 12 each in Thane and Nashik, and 10 in Satara in the higher bracket.

There were 7 fatalities in Osmanabad, 6 in Solapur, 5 each in Kolhapur, Latur, Washim and Bhandara, 4 each in Palghar, Jalna and Yavatmal, 3 in Chandrapur, 2 each in Raigad, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Beed, Nanded and Wardha, 1 each in Dhule, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri in the lower bracket.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 19th day this month, Mumbai recorded 45 more fatalities, taking the city’s COVID death toll to 9,864. Corona cases in the city shot up by 1,091 — the highest in the state for the day — to 244,260.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle (MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remained on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up.

The MMR fatalities shot up by 63 and its total death toll increased to 17,394. Another spike of 1,198 new cases took total cases to 558,139.

With another 74 fatalities, Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll climbed to 9,287 and the daily infections increased by 1,534 to 412,164 cases.

Nashik circle has recorded 4,117 deaths and 215,592 cases so far, followed by Kolhapur circle’s 3,522 fatalities and 105,932 cases, and Nagpur circle had 3,369 deaths and 139,209 cases.

Latur circle has recorded 1,925 deaths and 66,101 cases, Aurangabad circle 1,519 fatalities and 60,247 cases, followed by Akola circle’s 1,182 deaths and 50,118 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent in home quarantine increased from 24,14,577 to 24,34,687 while those in institutional quarantine went up from 23,285 to 23,488 on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

