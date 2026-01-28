Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 3 others killed in plane crash

The incident occurred when Pawar's plane was landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:50 am IST|   Updated: 28th January 2026 10:00 am IST
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday, January 28, officials said.

The incident occurred when Pawar’s plane was landing in Pune’s Baramati area, they said.

Visuals from the site show the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way. The locals had rushed to the spot on seeing the helicopter crash-land.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The number of people on board is not yet confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Locals are also helping the police and the relief officials in assisting the injured to the ambulances.

This incident comes after several aviation-related scares for the leader.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.

With inputs from PTI/IANS

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:50 am IST|   Updated: 28th January 2026 10:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button