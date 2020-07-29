Maharashtra extends lockdown till Aug 31 with gradual easing

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 11:45 pm IST
Mumbai, July 29 : The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till August 31 but assured gradual easing as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’, an official announcement said here late on Wednesday.

The development came hours after the Central government released guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’.

The state government has decided to continue all precautions as announced earlier, but gradually, restrictions are likely to be lifted during the month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

