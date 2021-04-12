Maharashtra factory busted for using disposed masks instead of cotton in mattresses

Mumbai: The police busted a factory in Jalgaon, on Monday for stuffing disposed masks instead of cotton into mattresses.

Officials at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) the police station in Jalgaon were informed of the alleged racket being carried out at the Maharashtra Mattress Centre.

As per media reports, the police recovered piles of masks on the premises. “When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali.

For further precautions, the police set the piles of masks that were found in the factory on fire.

A case has been registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori and the police are now probing the involvement of others involved in the racket.

Masks production in India has been constantly growing in India and everyday 1.5 crore masks are being manufactured in the country.

COVID-19 products like gloves, face masks have created 18,000 tonnes of related biomedical waste between June and September 2020 alone.

According to Central Pollution Control Board , with India experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases , especially 63,294 cases in Maharashtra alone, there is no solution for waste management as of now.