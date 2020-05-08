Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at pharma packaging factory

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a factory in Nashik on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire broke out at a pharmaceutical packaging factory at Satanpur near Nashik, a police official at the Satanpur police station told PTI over phone.

The fire was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tankers, he said. He said that there was no report of anyone getting injured or any loss of life but efforts are on to assess the financial damage adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Source: With PTI input

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.