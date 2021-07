Maharashtra floods: Death toll reaches 164, about 100 still missing

Mumbai: A total of 164 people have lost their lives in the Maharashtra floods till now, while 100 people are still missing.

As efforts to rescue and rehabilitate those affected by flood and landslides due to heavy rains in Maharashtra continue, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation informed on Monday that the death toll in the 1,028 affected villages has reached 164.

“About 2 .29 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas. A total of 164 deaths have been reported and 25,564 animals have died. A total of 56 people were injured and 100 are still missing from the 1028 villages affected,” the department said.

Further, the department informed that 7,832 people are presently rehabilitated at 259 shelters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the flood-affected areas of Patan taluka in the Satara district today.

He will also visit the relief camps set up for citizens affected by the floods, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed in a tweet.