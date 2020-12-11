Maharashtra govt asks staff not to wear jeans, T-shirts to office

MansoorPublished: 11th December 2020 11:20 pm IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked employees not to wear jeans and T-shirts to the workplace, according to official communication from the general administration department.

In a notice issued by the government, the state government employees and the contractual staff were asked not to wear jeans or T-shirt in the secretariat and government offices.

“The employees were also instructed to wear appropriate formal clothes to appear professional like saree, salwar, churidar kurta for women and trouser pants with shirt or kurta etc for men.

 However, shirts or kurta etc with heavy embroidery or random paintings are also barred. “Dupatta can be taken, the communication said.

The resolution also suggested that employees wear Khadi to office once in a week, preferably on Friday.

Source: ANI

