Maharashtra leaders pay rich tributes to Pt Jasraj

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led the state in paying glowing tributes to the eminent doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj, who passed away at the age of 90 in New Jersey, the US, on Monday following a cardiac arrest.

“Pt Jasraj was a ‘Yug Purush’ in Hindustani classical music and while taking it to dizzying heights, he made special efforts to bring it closer to the common man,” the Governor said.

Describing his music as “divine” and “eternal”, Koshyari said he was very open to accepting new streams and innovative ideas in music, and trained many students who became established artistes, and with his demise, “a melodious era has come to an end”.

Terming Pt Jasraj as a “star” who emerged from the musical world — and also had a star named after him by NASA — Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his departure has cast a dark shadow on the music world.

“Panditji gave the joy of divine music to every particle on Earth. Wherever the rays of the sun reached, on all continents, his voice had been heard, even at the South Pole in Antarctic. Now he has departed for his heavenly ‘jugalbandi’. Panditji has left us only physically, his singing and melodies will remain in our hearts forever,” said Thackeray.

Recalling how his father and Shiv Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray enjoyed deep bonds with Jasraj, the CM said that the Haryana-born vocalist was a son-in-law of Maharashtra (he was married to Madhura, the daughter of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, in 1962), and Maharashtra contributed a lot to his musical journey.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Indian music has become “silent” with the demise of the legendary classical singer.

“For over 80 years, his mesmerising voice enthralled us. He not only enriched Indian music but also gained popularity in the country and globally… Indian music has suffered a huge loss, but his classical music will remain alive for many generations,” said Pawar.

Congress state President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that with Pt Jasraj’s passing away, the Indian classical music world has taken a big blow.

“He enthralled millions of people all over with his music for eight decades… He left his distinct mark on Indian classical music in the country and around the world. Pt Jasraj’s demise creates a big void in the music arena,” said Thorat.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said Pt Jasraj was a music legend who could transport his audience to a sublime space with his gifted voice.

“His contribution to Hindustani classical music is unparalleled and he leaves behind an exceptional legacy,” said Pawar.

In a tribute, Bharatiya Janata Party’s two Leaders of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council), condoled the demise of Pt Jasraj as a “very sad day for Indian music”.

“He not only travelled a long journey as he left for his heavenly abode, but also gave us many legends in the field of music,” said Fadnavis, while Darekar prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.