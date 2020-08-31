Maharashtra leaders pays glowing tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led the state in paying glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday.

“In his demise, India has lost its ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Parliamentary politics. He belonged to the small league of distinguished politicians in post-Independence India who left their indelible imprint in public life on the dint of sheer intellect, efficiency, organisational competence, administrative acumen, vast experience and statesmanship,” the Governor said.

He added that during the last five decades, Mukherjee enhanced the stature and prestige of every position that he held in public life, be it as Union Finance Minister, Defence Minister, Leader of the House or finally as President. As a Member of Parliament continuously for four decades, he made invaluable contributions to strengthening parliamentary democracy in India, he added.

In his tribute, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the country has lost a great statesman who always followed the national interest during his political career of six decades.

“He held several important portfolios in the Union Cabinet, but his impression as Finance Minister was the biggest, his reading was immense and powers of observation were amazing, besides he was incredibly witty.”

Thackeray said that though Mukherjee had the potential to be a good Prime Minister, he became the President and the late Shiv Sena founder-patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported his candidature for the top post as he wanted a learned and experienced person (like Mukherjee) in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was “saddened by Mukherjee’s demise” and expressed condolences to his family.

Congress’s state President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat described him as “a statesman, a visionary who dedicated his life to public service and his demise is an irreversible loss to the country”.

Nationalist Congress Party President and senior leader Sharad Pawar fondly remembered Mukherjee as “an esteemed colleague, fellow parliamentarian and a dear friend”.

“He never shunned from any responsibility handed to him and worked with sheer determination for the betterment of India. The country has lost an eminent statesman and a valiant son,” he said.

Describing him as one of the finest leaders of Indian politics, NCP state President Jayant Patil said “his legacy shall be something to cherish forever”.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Mukherjee’s demise, the country has lost a legend who served the nation in different capacities for a long time.

“He was a staunch advocate and follower of Gandian thoughts and played a vital role in bringing many welfare schemes and economic reforms,” the BJP leader said.

Several other prominent leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, BJP and other parties also condoled the demise of Mukherjee.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.