Maharashtra: Mild tremors recorded in Palghar

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 24th August 2020 12:29 am IST
Tremors

Palghar: Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday experienced four tremors, ranging from the magnitudes of 2.7 to 3.1, authorities said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

“The first tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt at 11:39 AM, and the second of 3.0 magnitude was experienced at 5:23 pm. Another quake with the magnitude of 3.1 was felt at 6:47 pm and the fourth one was felt at 7:29 pm, which was of 2.7 magnitude,” said Palghar district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced a lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.

Source: PTI
READ:  BJP's Nishad elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from UP
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close