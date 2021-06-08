Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur fined for submitting fake caste certificate

Mumbai: Navneet Kaur Rana, independent MP from Maharashtra has been fined Rs. 2 Lakh by the Bombay high court for submitting a fake caste certificate on Tuesday.

The first-time Member of Parliament from Amaravati, the second largest city in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is now at the verge of losing her seat. The 35-year-old has been granted over a month’s time to prove the validity of her documents in court, failing which, she could reportedly lose her parliamentary seat.

Confiscating her certificate, the Nagpur bench of the HC ruled Rana “obtained the caste certificate fraudulently and got said caste certificate validated fraudulently from Scrutiny Committee by producing fabricated and fraudulent documents.” Her certificate in question had been validated in 2017.

The court has fined Rana rupees two lakh. The cost has to be paid to Maharashtra Legal Services Authority within a fortnight, Indian Express reported.

The actor-turned-politician’s candidature was challenged by a former MP and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul.

In March, Ms Kaur had alleged that Shiv Sena MP, Arvind Sawant, had threatened her in the lobby of the Lok Sabha or the Lower House, warning her of being jailed for talking in the House against the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker had also complained to Speaker Om Birla of receiving acid-attack threats through phone calls and on Shiv Sena letterheads.