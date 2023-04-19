Maharashtra: Muslim siblings harassed; teen brother found hanging

In a heartbreaking incident, a 15-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly hanged to death after he and his sister were harassed in Beed district of Maharashtra.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. In a complaint filed by the deceased – Hafiz Murtaza Shaikh’s – parents, it is stated that Hafiz and his sister had gone to collect firewood when they were surrounded by three men who started harassing and beating them.

Somehow, the sister managed to escape and get help for her brother. However, when she returned it was too late as Hafiz’s lifeless body was found hanging from a tree.

Siasat.com contacted Beed police who said that Hafiz’s autopsy report stated that he died by hanging. Amid reports that the crime was motivated by religious hatred, the police officer denied it. “It is too early to comment on the case. The investigation is still in its initial stages,” Siasat.com was told.