Maharashtra police report 70 new cases of COVID-19

Mumbai: As many as 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state police force in the last 24 hours, according to Maharashtra Police on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the force stands at 25,988 out of which 1,771 are active patients. A total of 23,945 personnel have recovered while 272 deaths have been recorded due to the disease.

With 1,59,346 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far.

With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed the 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Source: ANI