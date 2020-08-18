Maharashtra Police reports 112 new COVID-19 cases

The total positive cases include 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths while the active cases stand at 1,55,268.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 18th August 2020 12:59 pm IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours reported 112 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus cases in the police department to 12,495.

As per the update provided by the Maharashtra Police, there are 10,111 recovered police personnel and 2,256 active cases.

The police further informed that two more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the police department in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 128.

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state.

According to the health department, a total of 11,391 patients were discharged today.

Source: ANI
