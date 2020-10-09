Maharashtra Police reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai: As many as 154 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 while two others succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, informed the State Police.

A total of 259 policemen have died due to the COVID-19 infection in the state until today.

The total positive cases of coronavirus have reached 24,735 while there are 2,394 active cases in the force.

Moreover, 22,082 policemen have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 till Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,42,438 active cases, 12,12,016 cured and discharged cases and 39,430 deaths.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490.

Source: ANI