Maharashtra Police reports 247 new COVID-19 cases

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 2,92,174 active cases of COVID-19.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 16th September 2020 5:21 pm IST
Mumbai: A total of 247 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the police force has gone up to 20,003. It includes 3,728 active cases, 16,071 recovered cases and 204 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 case count crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Source: ANI
