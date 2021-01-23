Maharashtra to begin ‘jail tourism’ from Jan 26

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday announced the beginning of jail tourism in the state.

While addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Deshmukh said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will inaugurate jail tourism facility in Pune’s Yerwada Jail on January 26.

Yerwada prison is a British era Central jail.

“Many freedom fighters were punished there, so it is being developed as a tourist destination,” Deshmukh added

Students and researchers will get an opportunity to get information about historical events that took place in the jail, the minister further said.