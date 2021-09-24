Maharashtra to reopen all places of worship from October 7



Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the reopening of all places of worship from October 7, the first day of the Navratri festival.

“From the auspicious first day of Navratri, all places of worship shall be thrown open for devotees to pray… all Covid-19 protocols must be followed,” Thackeray said in a late evening statement.

He said the decision comes after the state handled the second wave of the pandemic and is now fully geared to tackle the potential third wave.

“In a slow and gradual manner, after taking all due care, we are easing the restrictions in various fields… Though there’s a decline in the number of Covid patients in the state, we need to remain extra vigilant,” he urged.

The step comes hours after the decision to reopen a majority of the schools in the state from October 4, with restrictions.

Both the measures have been widely welcomed in political circles and by the common citizens.