Maharashtra toll 12 after death of 2 more COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday.
One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.
“The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history, an official said.
The Palghar man had no travel history, he said.
This is the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district.
Maharashtra now has 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.
Thirty nine coronavirus positive patients have been discharged after recovery.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.