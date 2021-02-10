Maharashtra: Traffic cop held for demanding Rs 300 bribe

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 10th February 2021 8:10 pm IST
(Representational Image)

Thane: A traffic police constable from Thane was among two persons who have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from an auto-rickshaw driver, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said on Wednesday.

The constable, identified as Gokul Zadkhande (52), had demanded a bribe of Rs 400 from the complainant auto-rickshaw driver for releasing his vehicle which was towed away for the violation of traffic rules, it said.

ACB officials nabbed another accused, identified as Sumit Pawar (25), while he was accepting Rs 300 for Zadkhande.

