Maharashtra: Two girls die after stack of plywood falls on them

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 10th August 2020 2:30 pm IST
Maha: Two girls die after stack of plywood falls on them

Thane:  Two minor sisters died after a stack of plywood sheets fell on them at a godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday when the girls were sleeping in their father’s godown in Shil area of Thane, police inspector C J Jadhav said.

A dog jumped on the stack following which the plywood sheets fell on the girls, trapping them, he said.

The girls, aged 9 and 11 years, were taken to a civic-run hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close