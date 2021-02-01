Maharashtra woman sent to jail for smuggling Ganja from AP to TS

Hyderabad: A woman, hailing from Maharashtra, who was caught for transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and Maharashtra, was booked by the Rachakonda Police on Saturday.

According to police, the accused identified as Pramila Babu Mogree, a drug trafficker from Mumbai, got into this along with her bother when she visited Vishakhapatnam in 2019 for a trip, where she met a person selling and supplying Ganja.

“She would buy Ganja at a cheaper price in Vishakhapatnam and transport it in a bus or train in Hyderabad and Maharashtra buses,” said Investigation Officer from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

As per the police, she was earlier caught by Vishakhapatnam police under NDPS Act and later released on bail in February 2020.

“She could not mend her way of life and restored to indulge in similar activities,” said a police official.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Uppal Police nabbed the accused on 24 November 2020 also seized 18 Kgs of Ganja from her and later remanded her to judicial custody.

On Sunday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the PD Act against the accused and lodged her into special prison for women at Chenchalguda police station.